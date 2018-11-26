Rajasthan polls: This BJP candidate hasn’t aged a day between 2014 and 2018!

Raipur, Nov 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often announces its strong stand against gerontocracy. It has sidelined the old-generation leaders as it aspires to give a younger leadership. However, one of their candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election have caused the saffron party much embarrassment owing to the age factor.

Colonel Sona Ram Choudhary, the BJP's MP from Barmer, is contesting from Barmer Assembly constituency this time and in his nomination paper submitted on November 19, Choudhary has mentioned his age to be 73. The striking fact is that ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2014, too, Choudhary had mentioned his age to be 73! The MP hasn't aged a day in the last four and half years, it seems.

BJP’s Barmer candidate Col Sonaram Choudhary was 73 years old in 2013, is 73 years old even in 2018!

I can see all the cosmetics giants lining up at his door tomorrow morning for the age defying cream, finally! #RajasthanElection2018 #BehadJhoothiParty pic.twitter.com/xrgWPrVXC1 — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) November 21, 2018

In the 2013 Assembly election, Congress's Mewaram Jain defeated the BJP's Priyanka Chowdhary by nearly 6,000 votes. The party is looking for a change in result in this seat and gave the four-time MP the ticket from Barmer. Sona Ram Choudhury had served as the MLA from Baytoo constituency in Barmer district of Rajasthan between 2008 and 2013.

It was reported that Choudhury had cited his age to be 65 when he contested the 2008 election from Baytoo. In 2013, he contested the Assembly election from the same seat (he lost this time) and he declared his age at that time to be 72 which means the Jat leader from Marwar aged seven years between 2008 and 2013.