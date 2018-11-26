Rajasthan polls: State cops use Karan Arjun film dialogue to encourage voters

Jaipur, Nov 26: Nowadays, police in different cities of the country try unique ways to convey social messages. The Mumbai Police has taken a lead in this, even using instances from cricket to tell people how to conduct in public places. Now, the Rajasthan Police has followed suit.

The cops in the poll-bound state have carried out their social responsibility of encouraging more people to vote on D Day. And they are taking the cinema route it seems. After using a dialogue of actor Deepika Padukone to convey their message recently, the Rajasthan Police's social media team has now used an iconic dialogue from Karan Arjun, a hit film from the mid-1990s, to ask people to come out to vote in the December 7 Assembly election.

In the film which has Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in its lead roles, their mother played by Rakhee Gulzar has a famous dialogue: "Mere bete aayenge, mere Karan Arjun aayenge" (my sons Karan Arjun will surely come) while consoling herself about the return of her two sons who were killed by their uncle who looked for the property. The duo took birth again and their mother's intense faith eventually brought them together in their new birth and they took revenge against their uncle.

The Rajasthan Police made use of the melodramatic dialogue and twitted: "Mere Karan Arjun Zaroor Ayenge, Vote Dene Toh Zaroor Ayenge" (My Karan Arjun will surely come, they'll surely come to vote).

The police also said on its social media post that the voters will come out to vote not out of greed to get something but because they consider that each of their vote is significant. It again borrowed a part of Rakhee's dialogue saying: "Phir chaahe zameen ki chaati phod ke aayenge, ya aasman ka seena cheer ke aayenge" (Whether it comes to tearing the ground's chest or to rip the sky).

The tweet, written in Hindi and carrying a picture of the veteran actor, was appreciated by the social media.

Rajasthan has seen the power changing hands between the BJP, the current ruling party, and Congress alternatively, since 1993. The results will be announced on December 11, with those in four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.