Rajasthan polls: 4.75 cr voters to decide fate of 2274 candidates for 199 constituencies

New Delhi, Dec 6: Around 4.75 crore voters in Rajasthan will vote for 2274 candidates in the 199 constituencies of the state Assembly elections. As per data provided by the election commission, there has been an increase of 67.24 lakh voters from the 2013 Assembly elections. The election commission is completely ready for the elections. The election of Ramgarh Assembly constituency in Alwar district has been countermanded due to death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

As per the information, there are 51687 poling booths out of that 5151 are main booths while 169 are subsidiary booths. The number of male voters included 2.24 crore while the number of women voters are 2.10 crore. For the first time in Rajasthan, Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be used along with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). So the voters will be able to see their names and whom they voted for.

Arrangement of video recordings has been at such places where there is no CCTV cameras. More security personnel have been deployed at sensitive and more sensitive places so no disturbance could be made. Recording will also be done at police check posts and crossroads. Height of voting compartment has been increased from 24 inches to 30 inches. Facilities of voters have been taken care of by the election commission.

There will be a facility center outside every pooling booth but no one will be allowed to take selfie at polling booth and on any violation action will be taken by the election commission.

There are around 238 people belonging to third gender who are in very minuscule number of the total voters. The number of transgender has gone up from 2013. As far as security arrangement goes, around 1.46 lakh security personal have been deployed which include 90 thousand police official and rest para military forces. There are 6000 poling booth in 14 Assembly constituencies which are in remote area where security personal have been dispatched earlier.