Rajasthan polls 2018: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal to campaign for BJP

    Jaipur, Nov 29: Popular television actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018, as reported by Zee News.

    Joshi will campaign for BJP candidate Lalit Ostwal, who is contesting from Bari Sadri Assembly seat in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is one of the longest running shows on Indian television, and is based on playwright Taarak Mehta's column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chashma' in Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

    Meanwhile, former cricketer Virender Sehwag, boxer Vijender Singh and wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat will campaign for RLP candidate in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

    The polling for 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly will be held on December 7 and the result will be declared on December 11.

    In 2013, the saffron party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 assembly seats in the state, giving the Congress its worst ever drubbing.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 13:44 [IST]
