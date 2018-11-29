  • search

Rajasthan polls 2018: Cong releases manifesto, promises to provide jobs to youth, free education

By
    Jaipur, Nov 29: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot released party manifesto on Thursday, in which the Congress promised to provide jobs to youth, free education to women and right to health.

    Two lakh suggestions were received for the preparation of the manifesto, he said.

    Pilot said the Congress party will waive the loans of farmers if voted to power, an announcement the party president had made during an election meeting in Jaisalmer's Pokhran Assembly constituency on Monday.

    He said the Congress intends to give Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths in the state.
    The party has also promised to bring a legislation for the protection of journalists in the state. The party has promised to form an implementation committee for time-bound implementation of the manifesto.

    Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Highlights of Congress manifesto

    • To waive farm loans
    • It promised to make education cost for all women free and jobs to youth
    • Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths in the state
    • Legislation for the protection of journalists in the state

    The assembly election is scheduled for December 7.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
