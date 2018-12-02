New Delhi, Dec 2: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party has given India "three Modis--Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the one sitting in Ambani's lap Narendra Modi."

"Congress gave us four Gandhis, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BJP gave us 3 Modis, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the one sitting in Ambani's lap Narendra Modi," news agency ANI quoted Sidhu as saying at a public meeting in Kota, in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

The legislative assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held on 7 December 2018 to elect members of the assembly. The election will be held in a single phase. In the last state polls in 2013, BJP had won a majority.