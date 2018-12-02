  • search

Rajasthan polls 2018: BJP gave us 3 Modis, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi, says Sidhu

By
    New Delhi, Dec 2: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party has given India "three Modis--Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the one sitting in Ambani's lap Narendra Modi."

    Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

    "Congress gave us four Gandhis, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BJP gave us 3 Modis, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and the one sitting in Ambani's lap Narendra Modi," news agency ANI quoted Sidhu as saying at a public meeting in Kota, in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

    The legislative assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held on 7 December 2018 to elect members of the assembly. The election will be held in a single phase. In the last state polls in 2013, BJP had won a majority.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
