YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan political crisis: Congress workers stage protests against BJP across state

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 25: Several Congress workers on Saturday staged protests at several places in Rajasthan against the BJP, accusing it of "conspiring" to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. On Friday, the Congress had given the call for demonstrations in all district headquarters against the "conspiracy to murder democracy" and to press the governor for convening an Assembly session.

    Ashok Gehlot

    The Congress government is pushing for a session of the Assembly so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority on the floor of the House after the Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by the Speaker to rebel leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

    Rajasthan political crisis: Congress MLAs to stage protest against Governor today

    In Jaipur, the protest was held at the Youth Congress office. Party leaders addressed the gatherings across the state. "The BJP's intentions will not work out and the Ashok Gehlot government will complete its tenure. It is also disappointing that the Governor is not calling an Assembly session. The session should be called," a party leader said in Bikaner.

      MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

      Congress workers took out a rally in Kota and staged a dharna in Jodhpur. Similar protest demonstrations were held elsewhere in the state. Giving the call for demonstrations, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara had on Friday said the programmes would be held following COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing.

      He said that not more than 50 persons would gather in any place. However, Congress workers gathered for the demonstrations in large numbers in all district headquarters disregarding social distancing norm.

      More RAJASTHAN News

      Read more about:

      rajasthan congress ashok gehlot

      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue