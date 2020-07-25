YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan political crisis: Congress MLAs to stage protest against Governor today

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 25: Rajasthan Congress has decided to take the fight against Governor Kalraj Mishra to the streets and would be protesting against the Governor's decision to not agree to the demand made by the State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling an Assembly session.

    Ashok Gehlot

    It is reportedly said that the Congress has decided to protest in all the districts today. Congress workers have been asked to hand over memorandums to the district collectors for the Rajasthan Governor.

    Governor’s six points on assembly session discussed by Rajasthan Cabinet

    In a tweet, Govind Singh Dotasara, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief said, "All Congress workers are requested to follow the guidelines issued by the state government regarding corona are followed during the protest tomorrow, July 25. All people are to protest at the DCC office and no more than 50 people are to gather. Five people will go to the Collectorate and hand over a memorandum to the Collector for the Governor."

      MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

      Earlier, Congress MLAs held a sit-in protest inside the Governor house demanding the Rajasthan Assembly session be called. The move came after CM Gehlot alleged that the Governor, despite the state government's demand for calling an assembly session, has not allowed so.

      Rajasthan cabinet meeting over holding of State Assembly session begins at CM Ashok Gehlot's home

      The state Chief Minister accused the Governor of acting under pressure from above, implying that the Centre had prohibited the Rajasthan Governor, Kalraj Mishra, from agreeing to the state government's request to call for an Assembly session.

      The Rajasthan government feels that if a short assembly session is called for, then they can go in for a show of strength at the Assembly where the rebel MLAs from Sachin Pilot group can be pressurised to participate. If a whip is issued by the chief whip, then in case if the rebel MLAs do not abide.

      More RAJASTHAN News

      Read more about:

      rajasthan congress ashok gehlot

      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue