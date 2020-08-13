YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan political crisis: Ahead of Assembly session, Congress likely to hold CLP meeting

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Aug 13: In a recent development in the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, the state Congress is likely to hold the CLP meeting on Thursday ahead of the Assembly session as the party General Secretary KC Venugopal has reached Jaipur.

    Ashok Gehlot

    It is reportedly said the meeting is likely to take place at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur where the MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp have been staying for over a month now amid the political stalemate in the state.

    Rajasthan crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot slams BJP, says it is trying to topple the government

    On Wednesday, taking to Twitter, Gehlot had said that in the assembly session beginning from August 14 COVID-19 situation and the financial conditions arisen due to the lockdown, will be discussed.

    In a tweet, Gehlot said, "Legislative assembly is beginning on August 14, I hope that during the session, we will be able to openly discuss the situation of #Corona in the state and the financial conditions created after the lockdown. I am sure, there will be support from ruling as well as opposition sides in providing good governance and this will give new confidence to the people in the state."

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP MLAs will also be holding a key meeting ahead of the Assembly session and former chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is also expected to attend.

    Pune district sees 2,997 new cases of COVID-19

    The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot came out in the open. However, this seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership.

    After a month-long tussle related to the state politics, CM Gehlot sought to put a lid on the crisis, saying that it is natural for the MLAs to be upset, and the "friends" who had gone away have now come back.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan ashok gehlot sachin pilot

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue