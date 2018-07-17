Rajasthan police constables recruitment exam 2018 results date

New Delhi, July 17: Rajasthan police constables recruitment exam 2018 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the exams were held last week to fill in 13,142 posts in the state. The exams were held peacefully.

According to Director General of Police OP Galhotra, the exam was held in four phases; two phases on Saturday and the remaining two on Sunday. It was conducted peacefully with no complaints of any unfair means being used anywhere.

He thanked the candidates and the institutes which helped in the fair conduct of exams and also the police force which helped in making the exercise a success. "A total of 7.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam each day. The results will be announced in August," he said.