  • search

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 released, download now

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 6: The Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 released, download now

    The admit card was released by the Rajasthan Police Authority. The notification was Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2018 was released on May 25 2018 and per it there are 13,412 vacancies.

    The written exam will take place on July 14 and 15 2018. The exams would be conducted in two shifts. The admit card is available on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan admit card

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue