Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 released, download now

New Delhi, July 6: The Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Rajasthan Police Authority. The notification was Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2018 was released on May 25 2018 and per it there are 13,412 vacancies.

The written exam will take place on July 14 and 15 2018. The exams would be conducted in two shifts. The admit card is available on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

