Rajasthan: ‘PM for India, but a worker for BJP’, says Modi in Ajmer

Ajmer, Oct 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Saturday, marking the conclusion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide yatra ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a public rally in Ajmer, Modi said,"I am Prime Minister for the nation, but a worker for the BJP. So wherever I am invited, even if at a booth level meeting, I will be present.''

Modi called himself a "karyakarta" while addressing the rally in Ajmer. He said, "A colleague was telling me that I must make time for Rajasthan, but I want to make one thing clear-- that I am still the same Narendra Modi who was a karyakarta who went from booth to booth on a scooter." The prime minister in the rally talked about his "roots" and said, "I might have become the prime minister, but I have not forgotten my roots, my beginning... I will be there wherever I am required to be; I will be like every other karyakarta."

Modi also said that the ruling BJP government in the state believes in accountability. "We are nearing the end of our term in Rajasthan and we are here to give you a report of all that we have done," PM Modi said. "It is a matter of honour to be here in your service and to fearlessly give you an account of everything we've done for your benefit," the prime minister said addressing a rally in Ajmer.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make Modi's public rally a grand success. State BJP president Madan Lal Saini has said that 3 lakh people will be attending the rally.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje reached Ajmer on Friday afternoon and visited the venue of the public meeting, met with the local administration as well as BJP workers and took stock of the arrangements.

Earlier, Modi was scheduled to visit Brahma Temple in Pushkar town and Ajmer Dargah, but now he will only attend the Ajmer rally.

Ajmer district has eight assembly constituencies and seven of them are represented by BJP MLAs while the Congress has one seat of Nasirabad. The ruling party, which had lost the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency to Congress in bypolls held earlier this year, is trying to build a favourable atmosphere and mood among the voters by holding the rally of Modi, who had addressed an election rally in Ajmer in 2013 also.

The Congress had won the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba who is the son of former Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat. The seat went to bypoll after the then sitting MP Sanwar Lal Jat died due to cardiac arrest last year. The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.