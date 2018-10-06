  • search

Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Ajmer today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ajmer, Oct 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Saturday, marking the conclusion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide yatra ahead of assembly elections in the state.

    Modi to address rally in Ajmer today

    The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make Modi's public rally a grand success. State BJP president Madan Lal Saini has said that 3 lakh people will be attending the rally.

    [India-Russia can jointly create new technologies than just buying, selling them: Modi]

    Chief minister Vasundhara Raje reached Ajmer on Friday afternoon and visited the venue of the public meeting, met with the local administration as well as BJP workers and took stock of the arrangements.

    Earlier, Modi was scheduled to visit Brahma Temple in Pushkar town and Ajmer Dargah, but now he will only attend the Ajmer rally.

    [India and Russia formally announce supply of S-400 Missile System to India]

    Ajmer district has eight assembly constituencies and seven of them are represented by BJP MLAs while the Congress has one seat of Nasirabad. The ruling party, which had lost the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency to Congress in bypolls held earlier this year, is trying to build a favourable atmosphere and mood among the voters by holding the rally of Modi, who had addressed an election rally in Ajmer in 2013 also.

    The Congress had won the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba who is the son of former Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat. The seat went to bypoll after the then sitting MP Sanwar Lal Jat died due to cardiac arrest last year. The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

    Read more about:

    ajmer bharatiya janata party bjp chief minister vasundhara raje congress narendra modi pm modi prime minister narendra modi pushkar sachin pilot vasundhara raje

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 9:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue