    Rajasthan passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

    Jaipur, Jan 25: After Punjab and Kerala, Rajasthan on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the assembly.

    So far, Punjab and Kerala governments have passed resolutions against the newly amended citizenship law in their legislative assemblies.

    Rajasthan passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act
    This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to put a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and granted four weeks time to the Central government to file a reply on the petitions regarding the same.

    The top court indicated setting up a Constitution Bench to hear the pleas.

    Amit Shah dares Opposition on Citizenship Act, says protest as much as you can

    The citizenship law is facing major protests and opposition across the country. BJP, on the other hand, is also reaching out to the people in a bid to mobilise support for the newly amended citizenship law and "remove misconceptions created by the opposition".

    The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

