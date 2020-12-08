Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: Cong 665, BJP 606, Ind 200

PM Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Peace’ in Rajasthan on Monday

Jaipur, Dec 08: The Congress has won 665 wards in the Rajasthan Panchayat Elections. In the Panchayat Samiti, the BJP bagged 606, while the independents won 200.

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members' elections got underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commission's spokesperson.

The polling to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members were held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The counting will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting.

The polling was held on November 23, 27, December 1 and 5.