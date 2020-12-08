Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: Congress leads BJP

PM Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Peace’ in Rajasthan on Monday

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Dec 08: The Congress is leading in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections. The Congress has won 82 of the 153 panchayats samiti member seats, while the BJP has won 56.

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members' elections got underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commission's spokesperson.

The polling to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members were held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The counting will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting.

The polling was held on November 23, 27, December 1 and 5.