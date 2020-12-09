Red alert at Rajasthan reserves, sanctuaries after tiger spotted with wire snare around neck

Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020: BJP wins 1,833, Congress, 1,713

Jaipur, Dec 09: The BJP has won 1,833 seats in the Zilla Parishad and Samiti members elections, while the Congress came sec and with 1,713 seats.

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zilla parishad members' elections got underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commission's spokesperson.

The polling to elect a total of 636 zila parishad members and 4371 panchayat samiti members were held in four phases in 21 districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The counting will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for zila parishad elections and 12663 candidates for panchayat samiti elections. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the counting.

The polling was held on November 23, 27, December 1 and 5.