Rajasthan: With no hot water, beds, National cyclists made to sleep on floor in bitter cold

Jaipur, Jan 30: National cyclists were made to sleep on the floor in Rajasthan's biting cold, with no hot water and no storage facilities for their bikes before the National Cycling Championship beginning today in Jaipur, according to reports.

According to reports, the entire Rajasthan men's team of 30 have been put up in a hall - that is about 30 x 20 feet - below the velodrome stands. Most of the cyclists who have been housed there have been given mattresses to be put on the floor with the temperature dipping to well below 10 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to ANI, Cycling Association President S Periwal on reports of lack of facilities said,''Cyclists provided accommodation in hotels.Their cycles cost between Rs 5-9 lakh. Hotels don't allow cycles and cyclists don't want to leave cycles anywhere. Therefore, they prefer to stay in rooms near velodrome.''

Bhagirath Vadu, a Rajasthan Cycling Team member said,''The facilities here are good. We get similar facilities elsewhere too. We don't want to stay at hotels as they do not allow to keep the cycles inside. Our equipment is really expensive.''

Three national championships of cycling are being held in Jaipur for the first time from January 30, but the security establishment of the state had earlier asked the Rajasthan team, undergoing a residential training , to vacate the velodrome at the SMS stadium for three days - January 24, 25 and 26 - for the Republic Day parade.

The 71st senior, 48th junior and 34th sub-junior National Track Cycling Championships will be held at SMS Stadium velodrome from January 30 to February 3. More than 600 players from 25 states are expected to participate in the championships.