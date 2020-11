Rajasthan Nagar Nigam election result 2020: The results so far

Rajasthan plans on ways to negate effect of Centre's farm laws in state

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Nov 03: The results of the elections to the six Nagar Nigams in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be announced today. The polling was held on October 29 and November 1.

While polling for the Mayors will take place on November 10, for the Deputy Mayors it will be on November 11.

Along with Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North, and Kota South, there are 560 wards in the six Nagar Nigams. 250 wards in Jaipur Haritage (100 wards), Jodhpur North (80 wards), and Kota North (70 wards) were covered in the first phase.

In the second phase the wards covered were 310 wards in Jaipur Greater (150 wards), Jodhpur South (80 wards), and Kota (80 wards).

Here are the results of the Nagar Nigams that have been declared so far:

Jaipur Nagar Nigam election result:

Jaipur Greater:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 42 BJP Virender Singh 51 BJP Sikhpreet Bansal 52 BJP Vinod Choudhary 53 Independent Gajendra Singh Shekhawat 61 BJP Rakhi Rathore 62 Congress Vijendra Saini 63 BJP Piyush Kiradu 65 Congress Ram Singh Chaudhary 71 BJP Mukesh Sharma 72 BJP Paras Jain 81 Independent Jai Vashisht 82 BJP Manoj Kumar 83 Congress Shankar 92 Congress Jyoti Saini Jyati 95 BJP Ratan Kanwar 101 BJP Moti Lal 102 BJP Mahendra Sharma 113 Congress Om Prakash 121 Congress Subhash Chand 122 BJP Chhota Devi 131 BJP Govind Cheepa

Jaipur Heritage:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 1 Congress Hanuman Gurjar 2 Congress Anjali Brahmbhatt 3 BJP Puranmal Saini 4 BJP Barkha Devi 5 Congress Abdul Waheed 6 Independent Jahid Ali 11 Congress Bhupendra Meena 12 Independent Maujam Bano 13 BJP Suresh 14 BJP Nand Kishore Saini 15 Independent Ehsaan 16 Congress Krishna Sharma 21 BJP Anita Jain 22 BJP Vimal Aggrawal 23 Independent Jayda Bano 24 BJP Manak Sharma 25 BJP Vikram Singh 31 Congress Asaduddin 32 Congress Vijendra Tiwari 33 Congress Umesh Sharma 34 BJP Subhash Vyas 35 Congress Manoj Mudgal 41 Congress Arif Khan 42 Congress Dashrath Singh 43 Congress Munesh Gurjar 44 Congress Sunita Shekhawat 45 BJP Dheeraj Sharma 46 Congress Jyoti Chauhan 47 BJP Rekha Rathore 48 BJP Rajesh Kumawat 51 BJP Rahul Sharma 52 BJP Poonam Sharma 53 BJP Kamlesh Kanwar 54 BJP Anshu Sharma 55 BJP Jitendra Lakhwani 56 Congress Reshma Begum 57 Congress Mahendra Dhalet 61 Congress Ayesha Siddiqui 62 Independent Rohit Kumar 63 Congress Susheela Devi 64 Congress Nasreen Bano 65 Independent Mohammed Zakaria 66 BJP Mahesh Chand 67 Congress Ayub Khan 68 Independent Naseem Bano 69 Congress Farid Qureshi 70 BJP Girraj Nahata 71 Congress Arvind Methi 72 BJP Lalita Jaiswal 73 BJP Amar Singh Gurjar 74 Independent Kusum Yadav 75 Congress Mohammad Shoaib 76 Congress Sohail Mansoori 81 Congress Asma Khan 82 Congress Savitri 83 Congress Firoz Khan 84 Congress Naresh Kumar 85 Congress Suneeta Mawar 86 Congress Umar Daraj 91 BJP Shyam Sundar Saini 92 BJP Ritu Motiani 93 Congress Neeraj Aggrawal 94 BJP Ghanshyam Chandlani 95 BJP Mahesh Kalwani 96 BJP Mahendra Pahariya

Jodhpur Nagar Nigam election result:

Jodhpur North:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 31 Congress Hassan Khan 57 Congress Shahbaz Khan 61 Congress Kiran Gehlot

Jodhpur South:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 1 BJP Indra Purohit 61 BJP Pradeep Beniwal 64 Independent Lalit Gehlot 72 Congress Prabhu Singh Rathore

Kota Nagar Nigam election result:

Kota North:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 2 Congress Anup Kumar 4 Congress Ajay Suman 49 Independent Balvendra Singh 50 Independent Rakesh Putra 52 Independent Mohammad Asim 53 Congress Fariduddin 54 Congress Amarnath

Kota South:

Ward Number Winning Party Winning Candidate 1 BJP Dileep Arora 2 BJP Dhirendra Chaudhary 3 Independent Akhtar Mohammed 4 Congress Pradeep Kasana 5 Congress Jitendra Singh 6 BJP Nitin Dharwal 7 BJP Sonu Bheel 21 BJP Naresh Sharma 22 Congress Suman 23 BJP Aarti Shakyavaal 25 Congress Promila Sharma 27 Congress Anurag Sharma 31 Independent Om Gunjal 41 Congress Sahib 42 Congress Aishwarya Shrangi 43 Congress Ishrar Mohammed 44 Independent Lekhraj Yogi 45 BJP Shanu Selar 46 Congress Rajeev Aggrawal 47 Congress Saleena 61 BJP Rambabu Soni 62 BJP Rekha Goswami 63 Congress PD Gupta 64 Congress Deepak Kumar 65 Congress Shalini Gautam 66 Congress Sheela Pathak 67 Independent Bhanu Pratap 68 Independent Sunil Gautam 69 Congress Monika Vijay 70 BJP Rita Saluja 71 BJP Vivek Rajvanshi 73 Congress Sanjay Vishwas 74 BJP Sudarshan Gautam