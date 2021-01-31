YouTube
    Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 Results: Ruling Congress ahead of BJP

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 31: The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021, available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.

    Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Congress ahead of BJP
    Representational Image

    Counting of votes is underway.

    Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12 by the RLP, 1 by the CPI (M) and the BSP each and 235 independents have won.

    Polling was held for 90 civic bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan on Thursday. Polling for the Rajasthan Municipal Election 2021 was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 13:19 [IST]
    X