Denied ticket, Rajasthan Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Goyal resigns from BJP

    Jaipur, Nov 12: A day after he was denied a ticket for the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Rajasthan Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Goyal resigned from primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

    Rajasthan Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Goyal resigns from BJP

    He submitted his resignation in a two-line letter to state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, reported ANI.

    Goyal, the water resources minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, was dropped from his Jaitaran seat, as per the first list of 131 BJP candidates released late Sunday night. Avinash Gehlot is the party candidate from the constituency in Pali district.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Speaker Kailash Meghwal, state ministers and senior party leaders were included in the BJP's first list of 131 out of the total 200 candidates for the December 7 Assembly polls. The list was announced Sunday night.

    Water Resources Minister Surendra Goyal and Tribal Affairs Minister Nandlal Meena could not make it to the list. However, the party has fielded Meena's son from his constituency.

