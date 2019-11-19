Rajasthan local body polls results, Cong won 961 seats, BJP 737 seats

oi-Mousumi Dash

Jaipur, Nov 19: The result of the Rajasthan local body elections were released on Tuesday, the Congress has won in 961 seats and BJP in 737 seats. Besides this, other 386 Independent candidates have won the local body elections.

On Saturday the election for three municipal corporations, 18 nagar parishads and 28 nagar palikas were held.

Reportedly, The urban local bodies will be held on more than 2000 ward councillors are to be selected in 49 municipal bodies. On November 26 and 27, respectively, the urban local bodies election for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman will take place.

In the last election of 2014, BJP has won in 37 municipal bodies seats out of 43. And Congress won only 6. In the 2019 municipal body election Congress 961 seats and BJP in 737 seats and Independent party 386 sets out of 2105 ward's seats.