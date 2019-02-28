Rajasthan JET 2019: When will the application form be out; Exam date, syllabus; Find out here

Jaipur, Feb 28: Rajasthan JET 2019 application form for JET Agriculture 2019 exam would be made available from the first week of March 2019 on official website www.mpuat.ac.in. The last date to fill up the JET Agriculture 2019 application form is likely to be sometime in the second week of April 2019.

The JET Agriculture 2019 application form or the application for Rajasthan JET 2019 will only be accepted through online mode.

Rajasthan Joint Entrance test (JET) or JET Agriculture 2019 is conducted by the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, for admission into Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry professional courses. JET Agriculture is also known as Rajasthan JET and is a state level entrance exam.

Rajasthan JET 2019 application form or JET Agriculture 2019 application form would be available here.

List of colleges and courses that candidate can apply for through JET Agriculture 2019 exam: Click here

Rajasthan JET 2019 or JET Agriculture 2019 exam date; Admit card:

JET Agriculture 2019 exam is likely to be held on May 20, 2019. JET Agriculture 2019 Entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode . The Rajasthan JET 2019 admit card would be released on official website in the third week of May, 2019. The JET Agriculture result will be uploaded on the website in the last week of May 2019.

JET Agriculture 2019 exam pattern and syllabus:

JET Agriculture exam will contain questions from Physics, Biology, Agriculture, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects of class 11th and 12th. The exam will be conducted through offline mode. There will be a total of 40 questions in the examination. The JET Agriculture 2019 exam question paper will be comprise questions from of Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics subjects. Candidates only have to attempt 3 subjects. Four marks will be provided for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Steps to fill up JET Agriculture 2019 application form:

Go to the official website www.mpuat.ac.in .

. Scroll down a bit and on the right side you will find a link just below "News and Event" which says "Application Forms" or Click Here .

. Once the JET Agriculture 2019 is out, a link will appear saying "'Application Form for 2019". Click on it.

Read the instruction carefully and click on "Continue" button

Fill in Name, Father Name, Mobile Number, Email ID, Date of Birth, Gender, etc. and register.

You will get a password and registration number.

Login using registration number and password.

Pay Online Application Form Fee

Fill your personal, academic, educational details and upload images.

Check all entries carefully and click on 'Submit' button.

Save the final acknowledgement for future reference