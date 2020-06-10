Rajasthan issues SOPs for inter-state travel

Jaipur, Jun 10: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued directions for regulating the inter-state movement of persons - movement of people by international flights into state to be in accordance with MHA's SOP. People coming to state by scheduled domestic commercial flights/trains/buses to be screened on arrival.

People coming into Rajasthan by road (private bus, taxi, personal transport) to be screened at check post to be established on borders, personal IDs to also be checked.

''All persons moving outside Rajasthan required to obtain a pass from concerned authorities. Those travelling by scheduled flights/trains/RSRTC buses today, & personal emergency cases (death, accident in the immediate family, hospitalization) exempted,'' , an order issued by the Home Department said.

Director General of Police (Law and order) M L Lather earlier issued an order saying no person will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state government or leave it without a pass.

The Home Department later issued a detailed order for the regulation of interstate movement.

As per the Home Department's order, on spot passes will be provided by the district administration through a counter set up at airports, railway stations and bus stands after verification of IDs. Persons applying for passes at such counters will have to reach there well in advance before the time of departure.

Those travelling by scheduled flights, trains, state roadways buses with prior reservations on Wednesday and personal emergency cases like deaths or accidents in the immediate family or immediate need for hospitalisation, have been exempted from passes for travelling out of the state.

The passes will be issued by collectors, SDMs, police commissioners, deputy police commissioners, SPs, deputy SPs and local police stations.

"There has been an unprecedented upsurge recently in COVID-19 positive cases in the state since the phased opening of the lockdown with effect from June 1, 2020. "It has also come the state government's notice that under the prevailing system of free movement, certain persons from hot spots and other restricted areas have travelled outside the state after COVID testing and before their report was received, which turned out positive subsequently, posing a threat to wherever they go," the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said.

"Keeping in view the efforts of the state government till date for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and in the interest of public safety, it has become necessary to regulate the interstate movement of persons," the order said, adding that these directions shall remain effective till further orders and till such time that the present situation is reviewed.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to 11,368, with 123 fresh cases reported on Wednesday morning The state reported 369 cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike so far. Rajasthan has reported 256 COVID-19 fatalities till date.