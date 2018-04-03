Rajasthan: Houses of dalit MLA; ex-MLA set on fire, Curfew imposed

A day after violent protests in wake of the Bharat Bandh called by Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe outfits, Hindaun City in Karauli district in Rajasthan saw fresh violence on Tuesday.

The houses of a sitting and a former MLA, both dalits, were set afire by a violent mob on Tuesday afternoon in the Hindaun town in Karauli district of Rajasthan following which curfew was imposed in the area, a senior official said.

A mob comprising nearly 5,000 people set ablaze houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in the Hindaun City, district collector, Karauli, Abhimanyu Kumar told PTI.

While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress legislator who also served as a minister in the state. The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large scale protests and violence during a 'bandh' called by dalit organisations.

Considering the law and order situation, curfew was clamped in the city, Kumar added.

He said the situation was tense since morning.

After incidents of stone pelting and arson, a mob set on for the houses of the MLA and the ex-MLA following which curfew has been clamped till Wednesday morning, an official said.

The state had witnessed widespread violence in Monday in which one person was killed in police firing in Alwar district apart from massive damage caused to public property as a result of the bandh.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

