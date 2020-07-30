Rajasthan horse-trading rates have gone up, claims Ashok Gehlot

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 30: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the "rates of horse trading" in the state have increased after it was announced that the Assembly session would begin from August 14.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    "After the assembly session was announced last night, the rates of horse trading have increased. Earlier, the first instalment was of Rs 10 crore and second was of Rs 15 crore. Now it has become unlimited and all know who is doing horse-trading," Gehlot told reporters.

    The chief minister also reached out to rebel MLAs claiming that he still wanted the MLAs to attend the upcoming assembly session as they had been elected on the Congress party's symbol.

    "I still want those unhappy MLAs to attend the assembly session as they've been elected on Congress symbol. It's my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public," Gehlot said amid a bitter power struggle with rebel leader Sachin Pilot.

    Gehlot also slammed Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for her statements against him, Gehlot accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister of acting at the behest of the BJP.

    Her complaining is not justified, Gehlot said.

    The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended on Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14.

    The Raj Bhawan announcement came a couple of hours after the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent a fourth proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, mentioning August 14 as the new date.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 20:40 [IST]
