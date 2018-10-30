  • search

Rajasthan holiday list 2019

By
    The following is the tentative list of holidays in Rajasthan for 2019. This list would be updated once the state government officially announces the list of holidays in Rajasthan.

    Rajsthan holiday list 2019

    Rajasthan, which literally translates into 'place or abode of the kings', gained statehood in 1956. Rajsthan celebrates its statehood day on March 30.

    Date Holiday Day
    Jan 26, 2019 Republic Day Saturday
    Mar 04, 2019 Maha Shivratri Monday
    Mar 21, 2019 Holi Thursday
    Mar 23, 2019 Shahidi Divas S. Bhagat Singh Ji Saturday
    Apr 01, 2019 Bank Holiday Monday
    Apr 14, 2019 Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday
    Apr 14, 2019 Ram Navami Sunday
    Apr 17, 2019 Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday
    Apr 19, 2019 Good Friday Friday
    Jun 05, 2019 Idul Fitr Wednesday
    Aug 12, 2019 Idul Juha Monday
    Aug 15, 2019 Independence Day Thursday
    Aug 24, 2019 Janmashtami Saturday
    Sept 10, 2019 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday
    Sept 14, 2019 Raksha Bandhan Saturday
    Sept 29, 2019 Maharaja Agrasen Jayanati Sunday
    Oct 02, 2019 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday
    Oct 08, 2019 Dussehra Tuesday
    Oct 27, 2019 Deewali Sunday
    Oct 28, 2019 Vishvakarma Day Monday
    Nov 10, 2019 Id-e-Milad Sunday
    Nov 12, 2019 Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday
    Dec 25, 2019 Christmas Day Wednesday

