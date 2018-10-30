Rajasthan holiday list 2019

The following is the tentative list of holidays in Rajasthan for 2019. This list would be updated once the state government officially announces the list of holidays in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan, which literally translates into 'place or abode of the kings', gained statehood in 1956. Rajsthan celebrates its statehood day on March 30.

Date Holiday Day Jan 26, 2019 Republic Day Saturday Mar 04, 2019 Maha Shivratri Monday Mar 21, 2019 Holi Thursday Mar 23, 2019 Shahidi Divas S. Bhagat Singh Ji Saturday Apr 01, 2019 Bank Holiday Monday Apr 14, 2019 Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Sunday Apr 14, 2019 Ram Navami Sunday Apr 17, 2019 Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday Apr 19, 2019 Good Friday Friday Jun 05, 2019 Idul Fitr Wednesday Aug 12, 2019 Idul Juha Monday Aug 15, 2019 Independence Day Thursday Aug 24, 2019 Janmashtami Saturday Sept 10, 2019 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday Sept 14, 2019 Raksha Bandhan Saturday Sept 29, 2019 Maharaja Agrasen Jayanati Sunday Oct 02, 2019 Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday Oct 08, 2019 Dussehra Tuesday Oct 27, 2019 Deewali Sunday Oct 28, 2019 Vishvakarma Day Monday Nov 10, 2019 Id-e-Milad Sunday Nov 12, 2019 Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday Dec 25, 2019 Christmas Day Wednesday