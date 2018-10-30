Rajasthan holiday list 2019

For Quick Alerts
The following is the tentative list of holidays in Rajasthan for 2019. This list would be updated once the state government officially announces the list of holidays in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan, which literally translates into 'place or abode of the kings', gained statehood in 1956. Rajsthan celebrates its statehood day on March 30.
|Date
|Holiday
|Day
|Jan 26, 2019
|Republic Day
|Saturday
|Mar 04, 2019
|Maha Shivratri
|Monday
|Mar 21, 2019
|Holi
|Thursday
|Mar 23, 2019
|Shahidi Divas S. Bhagat Singh Ji
|Saturday
|Apr 01, 2019
|Bank Holiday
|Monday
|Apr 14, 2019
|Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|Sunday
|Apr 14, 2019
|Ram Navami
|Sunday
|Apr 17, 2019
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Wednesday
|Apr 19, 2019
|Good Friday
|Friday
|Jun 05, 2019
|Idul Fitr
|Wednesday
|Aug 12, 2019
|Idul Juha
|Monday
|Aug 15, 2019
|Independence Day
|Thursday
|Aug 24, 2019
|Janmashtami
|Saturday
|Sept 10, 2019
|Muharram (10th Day)
|Tuesday
|Sept 14, 2019
|Raksha Bandhan
|Saturday
|Sept 29, 2019
|Maharaja Agrasen Jayanati
|Sunday
|Oct 02, 2019
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Wednesday
|Oct 08, 2019
|Dussehra
|Tuesday
|Oct 27, 2019
|Deewali
|Sunday
|Oct 28, 2019
|Vishvakarma Day
|Monday
|Nov 10, 2019
|Id-e-Milad
|Sunday
|Nov 12, 2019
|Guru Nanak Birthday
|Tuesday
|Dec 25, 2019
|Christmas Day
|Wednesday