    Rajasthan govt sends revised proposal to governor seeking assembly session from July 31

    Jaipur, July 28: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday forwarded a revised recommendation to Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session from July 31 after the Cabinet discussed the points raised by the governor on the issue.

      The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "The revised note was forwarded to the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after approval from the Cabinet," official sources said.

      They said the government has not mentioned in the note whether it wants to seek vote of confidence in the assembly session. They said the Cabinet has maintained the same date of July 31 for holding the session.

      rajasthan ashok gehlot

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
