    Rajasthan govt's top agenda is to set up quarantine facilities in villages: CM Ashok Gehlot

    New Delhi, May 13: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that quarantine facilities in the villages would be the state government's top agenda to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

    According to the Health Ministry, Rajasthan recorded 87 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 4,213.

    Of the 87 cases reported, about 32 were from Jaipur, followed by Pali with 24, Udaipur 12, Rajsamand 7, Sawai Madhopur 5, Kota 3 and one each from Banswara, Bharatpur, Nagaur and Tonk. Rajasthan currently has 1,641 active cases with 2,159 patients been discharged from the hospitals.

    On Tuesday, CM Gehlot said that lakhs of people are returning to the state from other states and preventing the spread of the deadly virus in villages is an upcoming challenge.

    CM Gehlot said elected representatives, especially legislators, along with district administrations would play a major role in the upcoming task. "They should take this as a challenge and fulfil the responsibility of keeping the state safe," he said.

    The Rajasthan Chief Minister made the comments during a discussion with the members of Parliament and MLAs of Jaipur and Ajmer divisions through video conferencing.

    During the video conferencing, the public representatives suggested the allocation of additional wheat, drinking water problems, the opening of all shops, quick and smooth movement of labourers and starting employment scheme in urban areas.

    "We will have to intensify economic activities in the state only then we will be able to successfully combat these conditions. The state will easily provide job cards in MNREGA to the workers coming from outside," Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

    Pilot also suggested for forming a joint committee of public representatives and administration up to the district and tehsil level to improve the quarantine system.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 12:26 [IST]
