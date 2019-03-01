  • search
    Rajasthan govt's convention on cow conservation tomorrow

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 1: The Rajasthan government will organise a state-level convention on cow conservation here on Saturday.

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be the chief guest at the event organised at JECC, Sitapuram an official statement said.

    Gopalan minister Pramod Jain and agriculture minister Lal Chand Kataria will also be present in the one-day convention.

    [Nine booked for cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh]

    Participants from nearly 2,673 registered cow shelters are expected to be at the event, the statement said.

