    Rajasthan govt to procure wheat at Rs 1,840 per quintal MSP

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Mar 5: The Rajasthan government has started registration for wheat procurement at Rs 1,840 per quintal minimum support price (MSP) from Tuesday.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Wheat procurement process will start from April 1 in the state except Kota division, where process will start from March 15, state food and civil supplies minister Ramesh Chandra Meena said in a statement.

    [Government plans bonus on MSP for every farmer to end subsidy and loan waiver]

    He said that farmers can get the registration done on Food Corporation of India (FCI) website for selling their wheat produce at MSP of Rs 1,840 per quintal.

    [MSP is just one aspect, problems faced by Indian farmers are wide ranging]

    Meena said that wheat will be procured from March 15 in Kota division, whereas the process will begin from April 1 in rest of the state. Farmers will have to carry their photo ID card, Aadhar Card, Ration Card, Job card, driving license, Kisan credit card and passport to get their registration done at FCI website, which can be done at E-Mitra kiosks.

    PTI

