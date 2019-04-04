  • search
    Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's poll violation report sent to Home Ministry

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh is likely to face action for "campaigning" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    The President on Thursday forwarded the report over Kalyan Singh to Home Ministry.

    Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singhs poll violation report sent to Home Ministry
    Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh

    The Election Commission had written to the President Ram Nath Kovind against him for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

    Kalyan Singh says 'We want BJP to win, Modi to become PM'; Can Governors make political statements?

    Kalyan Singh in his response to the recent development told new agency ANI "We are BJP workers and want BJP to emerge victoriously. We want that once again Modi ji should become PM on 23rd May".

    Addressing BJP workers at his Aligarh residence on March 23, Singh reportedly said, "All of us are BJP workers and we want the party to win. We want Modiji to become the prime minister. It is necessary that Modiji becomes the PM again."

    The Governor made these remarks to placate some agitated BJP members who gathered outside his house over ticket distribution.

    In the 1990s, the EC had expressed displeasure to then Himachal Pradesh Governor Gulsher Ahmed for campaigning for his son. He later quit.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 17:32 [IST]
