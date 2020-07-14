Rajasthan governor accepts proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, July 14: Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday accepted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as ministers, news agency ANI reported.

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM from Gehlot Cabinet | Oneindia News

Soon after his removal, Pilot changed his bio on Twitter and posted "truth cannot be defeated".

The Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

Rajasthan crisis: Truth can be troubled, but not defeated, tweets Sachin Pilot after being sacked

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party meeting held here amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Surjewala said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.

Pilot had skipped the Congress legislature meetings in Jaipur on Monday and on Tuesday that recommended action against him and sought to discuss his political fallout with CM Gehlot.