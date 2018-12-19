  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After MP and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan waives off farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 19: The Congress government in Rajasthan has announced a farm loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh. The move is expected to benefit 50 lakh farmers of the state, who had borrowed using their Kisan Credit Cards or from nationalised banks.

    Ashok Gehlot

    The Ashok Gehlot-led government announced that farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh would be waived off in a bid to ease the burden on farmers. The state government will now bear a burden of Rs 18,000 crore.

    Also Read Madhya Pradesh: Hours after taking oath, CM Kamal Nath announces farm loan waiver

    Waiving off farm loans figured prominently in Congress manifestos in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - two states where the party roared back to power.

    Hours after taking oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath had signed documents to waive off farm loan, keeping the promises made in the Congress manifesto before the elections.

    Also Read Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel waives farm loans, orders SIT probe into Bastar massacre

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also followed the suit and announced that his government will waive farm loans worth Rs 6,100 crore of around 1.66 million farmers.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan loan waiver ashok gehlot

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue