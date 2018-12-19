Now, Rajasthan waives off farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh

Jaipur, Dec 19: The Congress government in Rajasthan has announced a farm loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh. The move is expected to benefit 50 lakh farmers of the state, who had borrowed using their Kisan Credit Cards or from nationalised banks.

The Ashok Gehlot-led government announced that farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh would be waived off in a bid to ease the burden on farmers. The state government will now bear a burden of Rs 18,000 crore.

Waiving off farm loans figured prominently in Congress manifestos in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - two states where the party roared back to power.

Hours after taking oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath had signed documents to waive off farm loan, keeping the promises made in the Congress manifesto before the elections.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also followed the suit and announced that his government will waive farm loans worth Rs 6,100 crore of around 1.66 million farmers.