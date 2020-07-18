Rajasthan first: Vasundhara Raje reacts for first time after crisis outbreak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, July 18: It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress, former chief minister of the state, Vasundhara Raje said.

This is in fact her first response since the crisis erupted in Rajasthan. She tweeted, " there is no pint dragging the BJP and its leaders names through the mud. It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded to know f the phones of state leaders in Rajasthan are being tapped. The allegation by the BJP comes amidst the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

Are phones of state leaders being tapped in Rajasthan: BJP demands CBI probe

The BJP also demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegations made by the Congress in Rajasthan that it has audio tapes to prove that the BJP was in collusion with rebel Congress leaders to bring down the Gehlot government.

Is phone tapping not a legal issue. Were the standard procedures laid down followed for phone tapping? The CM should answer if the state machinery was misused and if there is a veiled emergency in the state, BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

On Friday Congress spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala had briefed the media about the existence of tapes where BJP leaders including Union Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat can be heard conspiring with rebel MLAs from the Sachin Pilot camp to topple the state government.