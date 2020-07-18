YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajasthan first: Vasundhara Raje reacts for first time after crisis outbreak

    By
    |

    Jaipur, July 18: It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress, former chief minister of the state, Vasundhara Raje said.

    This is in fact her first response since the crisis erupted in Rajasthan. She tweeted, " there is no pint dragging the BJP and its leaders names through the mud. It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount."

    Vasundhara Raje reacts for first time after crisis outbreak

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party demanded to know f the phones of state leaders in Rajasthan are being tapped. The allegation by the BJP comes amidst the alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

    Are phones of state leaders being tapped in Rajasthan: BJP demands CBI probe

    The BJP also demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the allegations made by the Congress in Rajasthan that it has audio tapes to prove that the BJP was in collusion with rebel Congress leaders to bring down the Gehlot government.

    Is phone tapping not a legal issue. Were the standard procedures laid down followed for phone tapping? The CM should answer if the state machinery was misused and if there is a veiled emergency in the state, BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

    On Friday Congress spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala had briefed the media about the existence of tapes where BJP leaders including Union Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat can be heard conspiring with rebel MLAs from the Sachin Pilot camp to topple the state government.

    More VASUNDHARA RAJE News

    Read more about:

    vasundhara raje rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue