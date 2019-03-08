  • search
    Bikaner, Mar 08: A MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday afternoon. The initial reports suggest that the pilot is safe.

    News agency PTI, quoting Bikaner's superintendent of police, reported that the MiG-21 jet crashed in Bikaner's Shoba Sar ki Dhani area. A Court of Inquiry has been instituted to look into the accident.

    The crash comes days after a fighter jet crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, killing two pilots and four others onboard, besides a local.

    A few days back, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 had also crashed after a dogfight with an F-16 fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force, after which he was taken into custody by the Pakistani army. Abhinandan was released to India after 70 hours of detention in Pakistan.

    On February 1, 2019, a Mirage 2000 jet crashed at HAL airport, Bengaluru., resulting in the death of two IAF pilots.

