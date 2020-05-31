Rajasthan extends night curfew to minimise spread of virus

  • search
    Jaipur, May 31: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed for continuation and strict enforcement of night curfew in the state even after May 31 to minimise the risk of a spurt in coronavirus infection.

    Gehlot asked his officials to ensure that there should be no laxity in the night curfew in the state. The chief minister directed authorities to reschedule prohibited area as per the number of active infected cases, so that curfew is continued only in the affected area.

    Gehlot gave these direction during a high-level review meeting at his residence on Friday on the situation of coronavirus spread in the state.

    He said the health protocol should be strictly maintained, even if they relate to VIPs. He said there should be no laxity in provisions of penalty under the Rajasthan Pandemic Ordinance. It is very important for protecting people's lives and public health, he said.

    Gehlot also asked private hospitals to fulfil their moral responsibility by adopting a humanitarian approach to provide free treatment to corona-infected patients.

    He instructed that proper availability of maternal and child health services should be ensured in state hospitals. Due to lockdown or corona epidemic, the common man should not face any problem in medical treatment.

    Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that Rajasthan's condition is better than those of other states due to corona infection.

    The number of active infected patients is stable and recovery rate has increased in last 6 days in the state, he said.

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot rajasthan

