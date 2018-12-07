Home News India Rajasthan Exit Poll 2018 Results: Congress to unseat Vasundhara Raje-led BJP govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Congress is likely to unseat the BJP from power in Rajasthan, most exit poll have predicted in what could be a continuation of the state's tradition of over two decades of voting out the ruling party.

In Rajasthan, exit poll conducted by Times Now- CNX has predicted Congress is winning 105 seats, and BJP is winning 85 with the rest for others out of 199 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India predicts a range of 119 to 141 seats for the Congress, good to unseat the BJP's Vasundhara Raje; its gives the BJP 55-72 seats

The ABP News exit polls predicted a clear majority to the grand old party over the BJP. Out of 199 seats the Congress is getting a total of 101 seats. Followed by BJP with 83 seats and 15 seats will be grabbed by others.

C-Voter has projected 137 seats for Congress, 60 for BJP and 3 for others.

The Republic Jan Ki Baat poll, however, predicts a close contest with BJP bagging 83-103 seats against 163 of 2013 and the Congress 81-101 against 21 it got in 2013.

The half way mark in the 200-seat Assembly is 101. In 2013, the BJP had won 163 seats, Congress had won 21, the BSP three and others 13.

Rajasthan has been a swing state since the BJP won for the second time in succession under the leadership of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat in 1993. Since then, the two parties of Congress and BJP are alternatively being elected by the state.

Raje (Jhalrapatan), Sachin Pilot (Tonk) and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura) are among the 2,274 candidates in the fray.

This election is part of five Assembly polls across the country that form the final election season ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Whether or not these polls will have any impact on the mandate of May next year still remains to be seen. The results of all five elections will be out on 11 December.

Times Now-CNX seat projection for Rajasthan (Majority mark: 100)

BJP: 85

Congress: 105

Others: 7

BSP: 2

NewsX-Neta

Congress+: 112

BJP: 80

Others: 9

India Today- Axis

BJP: 55-72

Congress: 119-141

Others: 4-13

ABP-CSDS

BJP: 83

Congress: 101

Others: 15

Republic - Jan Ki Baat

BJP:83-103

Congress: 81-101

Others:15