Rajasthan elections: Two officials suspended after ballot unit found lying on road

Jaipur, Dec 7: Two officials have been suspended for negligence after a ballot unit was found lying on road in Baran district of Rajasthan, said reports. Rajasthan went to polls on Friday.

The ballot unit was found lying on road in Shahabad area of Kishanganj Assembly Constituency.

Abdul Rafiq and Nawal Singh are the two officials who have been suspended.

Two officials have been suspended in connection with the incident where a ballot unit was found lying on road in Shahabad area of Kishanganj Assembly Constituency in Baran district of Rajasthan. #RajasthanElections pic.twitter.com/FvCOgdkgof — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

Rajasthan went polls on Friday, with voting done on 199 Assembly seats out of a total 200 in the state. The results for Rajasthan elections and four other key polling states (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana) are slated for December 11.