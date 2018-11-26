Rajasthan Elections: Rahul Gandhi visits Ajmer dargah, offers prayers

Jaipur, Nov 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer.

Gandhi was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah.

Later, he will hold election rallies in western parts of the state including Pokaran in Jaisalmer district.

Meanwhile, Modi will be addressing rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota, Rajnath Singh will be covering Rajakheda, Basedi (both in Dholpur) and Virat Nagar (in Jaipur) Assembly constituencies.

Adityanath will also address a public meeting in Pokhran. Besides this, he will speak at public rallies in Makrana (Nagaur), Fatehpur (Sikar), Ratangarh (Churu) and Dungargarh (Bikaner).