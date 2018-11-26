Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver if voted to power in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the party will waive farmer loans within 10 days if it forms government in Rajasthan.

Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district's Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.You are going to make Congress party's government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state, he said.

"You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said.

Rahul Gandhi today paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah.

Later, he will hold election rallies in western parts of the state including Pokaran in Jaisalmer district.

Meanwhile, Modi will be addressing rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota, Rajnath Singh will be covering Rajakheda, Basedi (both in Dholpur) and Virat Nagar (in Jaipur) Assembly constituencies.

Adityanath will also address a public meeting in Pokhran. Besides this, he will speak at public rallies in Makrana (Nagaur), Fatehpur (Sikar), Ratangarh (Churu) and Dungargarh (Bikaner).