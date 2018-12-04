  • search

Rajasthan elections: Modi, Rahul spar over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan

    Alwar (Rajasthan), Dec 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is addressing election rally in Rajasthan, hit back at Congress Rahul Ganadhi for raising objection to 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan at the beginning of his speech.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan's Sikar. Courtesy: ANI news

    Responding to Rahul Gandhi' s remark, PM Narendra Modi, said, " Congress has come up with a "fatwa" that I should not begin rallies with "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". How can they deny this? They must be ashamed of even saying such a thing. This shows their disrespect for our motherland."

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said, " PM Modis should say 'Anil Ambani ki jai, Mehul Choksi ki jai, Nirav Modi ki jai, Lalit Modi ki jai' insetad of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' before every speech."

    "If you talk of Bharat Mata then how can you forget our farmers? Narendra Modi ji never mentions #rafaledeal in any of his speeches, he is afraid that if he speaks on this then people will shout 'chowkidar chor hai', " said Rahul Gandhi while addressing election rally in Alwar.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
