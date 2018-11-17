  • search

Rajasthan elections: Congress releases 2nd list, Manvendra Singh to take on Vasundhara Raje

    Bhopal, Nov 17: Congress released the second list of 32 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections on Saturday. The party has fielded former BJP leader Manvendra Singh from Jhalrapatan against CM Vasundhara Raje.

    Manvendra Singh won as a BJP candidate from the Sheo assembly constituency of Barmer district in 2013 assembly polls.

    Congress' first list of 152 candidates was announced on late Thursday night, for the December 7 Rajasthan Assembly elections. According to reports, the list is influenced ny senior leaderAshok Gehlot - making him the frontrunner for the top job, if the party comes to power.

    As many as 22 ministers and six parliamentary secretaries from the previous Congress government, led by Gehlot, were named in the list. Several of his loyalists were given tickets as well, giving Gehlot a clear advantage against Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot and former Union minister C P Joshi for the top job.

    The last date for filing of nominations is November 19 and scrutiny of nominations will be on November 20, 2018. Last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 22, 2018. Voting will take place on December 7 and counting of votes is scheduled for December 11, 2018.

