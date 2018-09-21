Rajasthan elections 2018 to see highest increase in youth voters since 1998

Jaipur, Sept 21: Rajasthan, the country's largest state, will go to elections later this year. Every year, the state sees 25 per cent of its voters in the age group of 18-19 years. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the number of youth voters in the state has increased between six and 12 per cent since 1998. In 2018, the number has gone much higher to 18 per cent. The lowest rise in the number of youth voters was seen in the year 1998 (six per cent). More than 70 lakh new voters will cast their ballots in this year's election, the report added.

In 1998, Rajasthan saw the rise in youth voters by almost 18 lakh while in 2003, it increased by almost 38 lakh. In 2008, the rise was by 23.44 lakh while last time, the rise was by 45.56 lakh.

A state with a two-party competition

Rajasthan is one of the few states of the country which still witnesses a two-party competition - between the ruling BJP and the Indian National Congress with a change of guard every five years. The saffron party first came to power in Rajasthan in 1990 and returned to power after a brief period of President's rule which was imposed following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992.

Bhairon Singh Sekhawat's government completed its term in 1998 and was followed by Ashok Gehlot's Congress government between 1998 and 2003. Since then, it has been an alternative arrangement between Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje Scindia, the current chief minister.

The Congress has ruled Rajasthan for most part between 1949 and 1990 barring a brief interval of three years when the Janata Party was in power. In that sense, the post-1990 period in the state's politics has seen a bipolar arrangement replacing a one-party dominance and this has played a big role in shaping the state's electoral politics in the last 28 years.

In the 2013 elections, the BJP got 163 out of 200 seats with a seat share of 46 per cent while the Congress got just 21 seats with a seat share of 33.7 per cent.